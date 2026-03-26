SSA to host next set of reservation system open houses

As the Steamship Authority (SSA) continues preparations to launch a new reservation system, the ferry line announced it will be hosting another set of open houses for the public regarding policy changes stemming from the change.

According to a press release from the SSA, the sessions will focus on the “change, cancellation, and no-show policies for customer travel.” The ferry line will also discuss the “subscription functionality” for special programs, discounts and vouchers, and refunds replacing pending or open tickets.

The session on the Island will be held on Tuesday, March 31, from 5 to 7 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. A virtual session will also be held on Tuesday, April 14, and Wednesday, April 15, both at 5 pm, and address both the Woods Hole–Martha’s Vineyard route and the Hyannis–Nantucket route. Those interested can join at the time of the meetings at bit.ly/TrueNorthinfosession, which will be recorded and posted to the SSA YouTube page.

The open houses follow the SSA’s decision last week to adopt several new policies for its upcoming reservation system, including amendments to the vehicle reservation waitlist and modifying how vehicle space is allocated aboard vessels.

For more information about the project, visit steamshipauthority.com/TrueNorth.