Steamship Authority to hold security exercise in Oak Bluffs

Don’t be alarmed by heightened law enforcement presence in Oak Bluffs next week.

The Steamship Authority announced on Monday that it will be hosting a “maritime security exercise” at the Oak Bluffs terminal on April 8 from 10 am to 3 pm. The exercise will be done in cooperation with local, state, and federal agencies.

“The event will include a security simulation that will result in a loud boom sound at the outset,” a press release from the SSA reads. “The exercise participants are working with local authorities to alert residents of Oak Bluffs and the surrounding area that this is a drill and not an actual emergency.”

According to the ferry line, the terminal and its “immediate surrounding area” will be blocked off for safety reasons during the exercise. No travel will be affected since the terminal isn’t open for the season yet.