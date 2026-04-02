April is blooming

Yes, it’s still chilly, and many of us are more than ready for a little warmth, and signs of new life. Luckily, it’s April — we made it — and spring is definitely on the way, so be sure to get outside and smell the flowers, as it were. Polly Hill Arboretum is a great place to start.

“Magnolias are blooming throughout April,” says Polly Hill’s curator and assistant director, Emily Ellingson. “Oconee bells (Shortia galacifolia) in Polly’s Play Pen, along with other spring-flowering herbaceous perennials like bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis), fawn lily (Erythronium revolutum), daffodils, and other bulbs; winter hazel in Holly Park, early-blooming deciduous azaleas (Rhododendron mucronulatum, Rhododendron schlippenbachii), Accolade cherries (Prunus ‘Accolade’) will come to visit during the last two weeks of April. And just generally many new little leaves emerging everywhere!”

Around the Island, Ellingson says that we might find spicebush (Lindera benzoin), hazelnut (Corylus americana), skunk cabbage (Symplocarpus foetidus), and mayflower (Epigea repens) growing along trails. “The end of April is also a great time to plant trees,” she says. “Hence Arbor Day on April 24th.”

Not sure what trees to plant? Ellingson will be giving a free talk at the Education and Botany Lab at the arboretum on April 15 at 5:30 pm, titled “Climate-Resilient Trees for Martha’s Vineyard.”

Now, get outside!