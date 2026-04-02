Explore career pathways on Martha’s Vineyard

Come to an exciting evening of career opportunities, community engagement, and professional networking at the Martha’s Vineyard Career and Networking Night, set up to connect job seekers, volunteers, and professionals with local businesses and organizations looking to grow their teams. Discover job and volunteer openings from local businesses and nonprofits; network with industry professionals in a relaxed, engaging setting over live music, food, and beverages — because sometimes the best opportunities come from great conversations. Don’t miss this unique chance to build connections, explore new possibilities, and take the next step in your career or community involvement!

Brought to you by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, ACE MV, the Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative, and Vineyard Preservation Trust, in partnership with Slough Farm and Concord Electric Supply. Wednesday, April 8, 5.30 to 7.30 pm, at the Grange Hall on State Road in West Tisbury; business.mvy.com/ap/Events/Register/nvFQ7obFECNCZ.