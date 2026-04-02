A peek into Japanese Kabuki theater

“Kokuho,” starting at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center on Friday, April 3, is a fascinating historical drama that gives us an inside look into the theatrical world of Japanese Kabuki theater. We learn at the outset that Kabuki originated in 17th century Kyoto. It grew so popular that the shogun feared it might lead to moral decline, and therefore banned women from performing. Since then, men known in Japanese as onnagata have played female roles. This highly theatrical art form combines distinctly stylized singing and dancing with sumptuous costumes and stunning sets.

Director Lee Sang-il immerses us in this universe of Kabuki through the story of Kikuo (played as an adult by Ryo Yoshizawa). We first meet him at age 14 (Soya Kurokawa) onstage in a Nagasaki teahouse in 1964. While performing as an onnagata, he catches the attention of a renowned Kabuki actor, Hanjiro (Ken Watanabe), who is a guest of Kikuo’s father, a gang leader. Suddenly, a rival gang storms in and dramatically kills Kikuo’s father in front of his son’s eyes.

Soon after, Hanjiro takes Kikuo under his wing as his apprentice. This is initially much to the chagrin of his only son, Shunsuke (played as an adult by Ryusei Yokohama), who has been destined to carry on the family’s legacy. What begins as a rivalry turns into a complex lifelong friendship. We follow the boys through their intensely rigorous training, where every minute movement is precisely prescribed. The story continues through the winding, sometimes torturous journey of their lives, which includes stardom, falls from grace, complicated family relationships, and the burden of legacies, as each of the friends works toward becoming the most famous master of Kabuki (or a Kukuho — a living national treasure).

Along the way, we absorb a lot about the art form and its ritualistic traditions. There are fascinating scenes of the intricate process of applying striking makeup and exquisite, multilayered costumes, which, through their weight and elaborate folds, highlight each actor’s subtle, exacting movements. There are also many performances, with subtitles that explain what is happening, so we can follow along and appreciate the artistry.

Although Kabuki emphasizes artifice and high drama, the scenes of the friends’ lives, with few exceptions, unfold slowly and quietly. This allows us to appreciate the small details of Japanese interiors and outdoor settings, which reflect the country’s development over the decades. Overall, the film has an epic, absorbing quality that focuses on the pursuit of perfection, and examines how far someone is willing to go to become the most revered national treasure.

“Kokuho” starts at the M.V. Film Center on Friday, April 3. For tickets and information, visit mvfilmsociety.com.