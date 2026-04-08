The Minnesingers go to Italy

The Minnesingers of the Martha’s Vineyard Region High School (MVRHS) are heading to Northern Italy April 16–25 for a performance tour and cultural exchange with local music students.

The group has had a banner year, recently earning a silver medal at the Massachusetts Instrumental and Choral Conductors Association (MICCA) Festival on March 28. This spring also marks the retirement of their longtime pianist, Nancy Rogers. The Minnesingers, now led by Abigail Chandler (also a former member), have a long tradition of representing the Vineyard through music, performing locally, competing statewide, and traveling internationally.

The Minnesingers will also be performing their Spring Concert at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 9, at 7 pm, and Sunday, May 10, at 2 pm.