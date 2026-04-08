The “Teddy Team” will run in the Boston Marathon to raise money for stroke patients

Emma (Frizzell) Shields from Oak Bluffs, will be running in the Boston Marathon on April 20th as part of the “Teddy Team” which is Teddy Bruschi’s team, raising money for stroke patients and families. This Saturday, April 11, The Artcliff Diner will host a pop-up Dinner and Trivia night to support and celebrate the team. The event starts at 6 pm and will include dinner, a Trivia, and a silent auction with items and gift certificates from the Vineyard and the Boston area. Emma played field hockey, basketball and softball for Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. This will be her sixth marathon. Artcliff Diner, 38 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven.