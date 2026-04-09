Auditions for ‘As You Like It’

AUDITIONS FOR THE MARTHA’S VINEYARD PLAYHOUSE

2026 OUTDOOR SHAKESPEARE PRODUCTION

AS YOU LIKE IT

Directed by Brooke Hardman Ditchfield

Friday, April 10, 5-7pm

Saturday, April 11, 12-4pm

Email auditions@mvplayhouse.org to book a slot.

Please prepare a short monologue from AS YOU LIKE IT (under 2 minutes)

Video Auditions: You may submit your headshot, resume and a video audition of a short, (under 2 minutes, please) A YouTube link is preferred. Send to us via email at auditions@mvplayhouse.org no later than April 11, 2026.

First rehearsal: JUNE 15.

Opening: JULY 15

Closing: AUG 8

Possible extension through August 15.

If you play an instrument or sing, please prepare no more than 32 bars of music to perform.

Roles open: For principal and supporting roles: seeking energetic, non- equity adult actors of all ages, abilities, and ethnic

Must have housing on Martha’s Vineyard.

Audition Location: MV Playhouse, 24 Church Street, Vineyard Haven