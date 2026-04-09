Auditions for ‘As You Like It’

AUDITIONS FOR THE MARTHA’S VINEYARD PLAYHOUSE
2026 OUTDOOR SHAKESPEARE PRODUCTION
AS YOU LIKE IT
Directed by Brooke Hardman Ditchfield
Friday, April 10, 5-7pm
Saturday, April 11, 12-4pm
Email auditions@mvplayhouse.org to book a slot.
Please prepare a short monologue from AS YOU LIKE IT (under 2 minutes)
Video Auditions: You may submit your headshot, resume and a video audition of a short, (under 2 minutes, please) A YouTube link is preferred. Send to us via email at auditions@mvplayhouse.org no later than April 11, 2026.
First rehearsal: JUNE 15.
Opening: JULY 15
Closing: AUG 8
Possible extension through August 15.
If you play an instrument or sing, please prepare no more than 32 bars of music to perform.
Roles open: For principal and supporting roles: seeking energetic, non- equity adult actors of all ages, abilities, and ethnic
Must have housing on Martha’s Vineyard.
Audition Location: MV Playhouse, 24 Church Street, Vineyard Haven