A community poetry reading will take place at the West Tisbury library on Sunday, April 12, from 12 to 1 pm. Community members are invited to share their own poems and/or the poems of others, and can attend as a reader or a listener or both. This event is hosted by West Tisbury Poet Laureate Adriana Stimola. Numbers will be drawn from a hat to determine the reading order. There is no signup required. Free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:45 am. For more information, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.