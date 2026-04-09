Green Villa is overdevelopment 

To the Editor:

This letter was also sent to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

Thank you for serving our Island; your time and energy are appreciated. I am writing to add my

voice to the discussion regarding the Green Villa project.

I don’t think I have anything new to say about the water issues, the wastewater needs, and

traffic congestion. I hold those along with sadness of watching important trees — the lungs of

the Earth — being laid to waste. The tar and concrete that will be put down will add summer heat to our already hot planet. One of the last unspoiled woodlands will shrink, and be forever

compromised to serve the greed of one man. His greed stands out by his court actions after

being denied the permits to do as he pleases to make money. His continued lack of respect for the Island’s governing boards, which he tries to bully, is the height of arrogance.

As a mental health counselor, I am often reminded of the wise words a mentor shared with me:

The best predictor of future behavior is the past. William Cumming has presented half-truths, and hasn’t honored his word. This has been evident in more than one proposed project.

With no regard or respect for the Island environment, our quality of life, or limited resources, he

shouldn’t be allowed to develop here on Martha’s Vineyard. Please vote no. Please use your approvals for an entity who creates truly affordable housing similar to Scott’s Grove or Kuehn’s Way.

Susan Desmarais

Oak Bluffs