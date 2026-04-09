‘The Hand that Holds the Line’ at the M.V. Film Center

We live on an Island surrounded by water that has sustained many a seaman for centuries, from the ancestors of the Wampanoag to today, when people from diverse backgrounds fish the Vineyard waters. Director and cinematographer Geoffrey Bassett’s documentary, “The Hand that Holds the Line,” playing at the M.V. Film Center on April 12, reveals the lives of our neighbors — fishermen on Cape Cod. Producer and photographer Kim Roderiques says, “I have always been fascinated by the relationship between fishermen and the sea. The passion for what they do, how it becomes multigenerational, the uncertainty of success, the physical risks, even though the inherent danger is palpable, is a testament to this being a calling; it is unlike any other profession. I felt the story needed to be told from the voices of these courageous individuals who put the gifts from the sea on our plates.”

Shelley Edmundson, executive director and founding member of the M.V. Fishermen’s Preservation Trust, says, “Commercial fishing can sometimes be viewed as a mysterious occupation. Bystanders see boats leaving harbors or coming in, but the parts in between are often unknown. Firsthand stories from people who choose to make a living on the water can shed light on this traditional occupation, which remains an important livelihood on the Island. While this film focuses on Cape Cod’s commercial fishing stories, we share similar experiences, fisheries, hardships, and solutions.”

Throughout the film, we hear from articulate fishermen and fisherwomen of all ages on the Cape, providing a kaleidoscopic perspective on the industry, family histories in the profession, its joys as well as its hardships, and the industry’s uncertainty and dangers.

Bassett opens the film with a fictional scenario at a restaurant with a man and a young girl. Sitting across from the man, who has just slurped down an oyster, the girl asks why he would want to eat them. “It’s delicious, and it’s local. Let me tell you where these come from,” he says.

And so we dive into the film, teeming with interviews of men and women who bring their catch onboard, and sort fish, lobster, clams, and scallops. Jesse Rose from Midnight Our guides us through the process on his boat: hauling in the scallops and clams, hand-shucking each one, washing them in barrels, and collecting the final meat of the shellfish to be sold. Inside the Aquacultural Research Corp., Lisa Bourassa, hatching manager, shows us all the fascinating steps from hatching to shipping spat across the country.

We meet Barbara Austin, who has held her shellfish license for 40 years. She talks about what it was like when she was a young, single working mother trying to watch her kids at the same time. Despite the challenges, Austin proudly shares that she won an oyster fest three times. A young fisherwoman, Margarita Antova, comments on today’s competition with men on a shellfish boat. She says, “But once you start working, you’re all equal. The sea tests you the same way.”

Many fishermen and fisherwomen carry on a family tradition, and we meet some of their children who follow in their footsteps. Christopher Townsend says of working with his daughter on the boat, “It’s a dream come true to spend time together on a daily basis.”

Bassett’s footage reflects how tough the work is for those on the water. The men and women are constantly in motion, hauling, culling, scrubbing, and more. They also talk about the dangers of being onboard. For instance, there is heavy equipment that could crush someone if it comes loose. However, the sense of community is apparent as well. When Chris and Emily Viprino’s fishing vessel caught fire, and they lost it along with all its equipment and gear, the community helped them buy a new boat. “It was really tremendous. All the fishermen helped out,” Chris Viprino emphasizes.

Time and again, what stands out is everyone’s passion for their profession. As fisherman Kurt Martin insists, “I don’t think I could have picked a better thing for me to do in my life.”

Roderiques says, “I want the audience in Martha’s Vineyard to see the commonalities with the Cape. Both communities depend on the same surrounding waters of the Atlantic. The tides, the seasons, and the migration of fish — especially species like striped bass and bluefish — link fishermen across these regions. What happens in one place often affects the other … Whether on Martha’s Vineyard or Cape Cod, fishermen carry the same quiet resilience while recognizing it in each other instantly.”

“The Hand that Holds the Line” at the M.V. Film Center screens on Sunday, April 12. There will be a panel discussion with cinematographer and director Geoffrey Bassett, producer and photographer Kim Roderiques, Melissa Sanderson, COO of Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance, and Caitlin Townsend, third-generation Cape Cod fisherman, featured in the film.