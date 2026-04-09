Real estate transactions March 30 – April 3

Edgartown

March 30, Double B. Capital Group LLC sold 6 Janes Cove Road to Warrior Creek Realty II LLC for $7,500,000.

March 30, S&K Macleod Realty LLC sold 68 20th St. South to Omari Edwards and Kerry-Ann Edwards for $1,500,000.

March 31, Sharon A. Miller and Thomas J. Ross Jr., trustee of Miller Edgartown Nominee Trust, sold 30 Oyster Watcha Road to 30 Oyster Watcha Road LLC for $15,000,000.

March 31, Gene M. Sullivan sold 5 Louis Field Road to James T. Curtis, trustee of L.F.R. Five Realty Trust for $1,715,000.

March 31, Marion Realty Inc. sold 3 Second St. North to Nickolas Peters for $24,300.

April 2, Robert Kipp Deveer III and Colleen C. Deveer, trustees of Robert Kipp Deveer III Revocable Trust, sold 38 Cow Bay Road to 38 Cow Bay Road LLC for $15,000,000.

Oak Bluffs

March 30, Charles M. McCarrick and Laurie A. McCarrick sold 63 Bayes Hill Road to Cynthia G. Wansiewicz, trustee of 63 Bayes Hill Road Realty Trust, for $2,900,000.

March 30, Patricia Brantley-Woodson, trustee of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, sold 39 Pondview Drive to OLIT 2024 HB1-Alternative Holdings LLC for $925,000 in a foreclosure deed.

March 31, Robert C. Davidson Jr., trustee of 11 South Meadow Lane, sold 7 South Meadow Lane to Marie Apollon and Kelvin Hurdle for $1,850,000.

Tisbury

March 30, Julian W. Bargerson and Linda H. Garberson sold 12 Park Ave. to Ezequiel B. Lacerda for $975,000.

March 31, Mary E. Shands, trustee of Mary E. Shands 1999 Trust, sold 113 Leonard Circle to Caitlyn Lundberg for $1,000,000.

April 3, Steven A. Certilman and Terri J. Frank, trustees of Hillcrest Family Trust A and Hillcrest Family Trust B, sold 28 Pine Tree Lane to 28 Pine Tree Lane LLC for $1,910,000.