Despite temperatures being mild one day, then plunging to near-freezing the next, it really is starting to look like spring. The light feels softer and warmer, as do the colors in the landscape, where peach, lavender, and yellow-green have replaced winter grays. Quince and forsythia are showing colored buds, and the first daffodils are blooming.

Passover began at sundown Wednesday evening. I attended a small Seder with friends. It felt particularly moving this year to repeat the familiar prayers and stories, to sing the familiar chants and songs, a sense of normality. We need to hold onto the ideals of hope and freedom the Passover story memorializes.

Rain threatened on Easter Sunday morning, but held off long enough for the Fire Department’s Easter Egg Hunt. Nothing dampened the enthusiasm of the families gathered at the West Tisbury School field, a much larger venue than the ball field at Station 1. An estimated 200 to 300 kids and adults attended with their baskets to fill. Children ran onto the field when 721’s horn sounded.

Skipper Manter was there, as he always is. This year he brought his usual bucket, and added a rake that took in scads of eggs all at once. Skipper pretends to be picking them up for himself, but he really helps the littlest children, sneaking extras into their baskets, and amuses everyone with his antics in the field.

The Easter Bunny must have gone home exhausted after spreading 6,000 (yes, six thousand) eggs in the field. It was quite a sight.

Mike and I went next to Chilmark for brunch and the egg hunt at Steph DaRosa and James Bohan’s. Their house is in the woods, offering lots of possibilities for hiding eggs. Iyla is taller now, too, so eggs hidden among tree branches or high on fence posts are a little easier for her to find. It still took a while, and there were a few that remained undiscovered.

Noting Iyla’s height, we shared the milestone experience of her sitting beside me in the front seat of my car when I picked her up after school last week. She will be 10 this year.

Big local events coming up next week are our annual town meeting at the West Tisbury School, at 6 pm on Tuesday, April 14, and town elections on Thursday, April 16, at the Public Safety Building. Polls will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.

A special town meeting is scheduled for 5:55 pm for two articles, to fund West Tisbury’s share of expenses for a ramp at Dukes County Health Care Access Building, and repairs to the Dukes County Courthouse.

2025 Town Reports are out, along with copies of the warrants for both town meetings. Pick them up at Town Hall.

The library is providing free childcare at the school from 5:45 to 9 pm during town meeting. Preregistration is required: wt_mail@clamsnet.org, or 508-693-3366.

The library’s Second Sunday Jazz concert is this Sunday, April 12, at 2 pm, in the Community Room. You can enjoy the music and Nancy Cramer’s elegant exhibition, “Surface Design.”

Vineyard Conservation has planned an Earth Day Beach Cleanup on Saturday, April 18, 10 am to noon, to be followed by a Conservation Festival at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum from noon to 3 pm. They are looking for volunteers to help with the following: picking up and hanging posters advertising the events; assembling beach kits April 8 and 9, 9 am to noon, at the Wakeman Center; photographers for the event; beach captains; set-up and cleanup at the museum; donations of sandwiches and baked goods for the party. Please call Signe Benjamin at 508-693-9588, or email signe@vineyardconservation.org.

See you all at town meeting. There are 56 articles on the warrant, so be prepared for a long night. I’m bringing a pillow.