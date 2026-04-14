John H. Randolph lll (”Randy”) passed away in the early morning of March 18, 2026.

A Wampanoag tribal member, he grew up on Martha’s Vineyard and lived on-Island his whole life. He graduated from MVRHS with the class of 1972, and soon after started working for the Oak Bluffs Water Department and District until his retirement. There is a John H. Randolph No. 5 Pumping Station on Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, in Oak Bluffs, named in his honor. He served his community with pride. He worked for 42 years, and was ready to start his retirement.

Randy grew up in Oak Bluffs. Having three sisters, he was taught to be a true gentleman, and it showed. He had lots of friends who loved him dearly. He could be seen driving his blue Jeep, making his rounds to Reliable, the Post Office, and the second bridge, and often hanging at the Head of the Pond, Randolph Way in Oak Bluffs. He loved to make kale soup and BBQ chicken on the grill. Cooking came naturally to him. When Randy was in school he loved playing baseball and basketball, and made special lifetime friends.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Randy loved his CJ-7 Jeep; he would bring his Aunt Charity (she referred to him as her “favorite nephew”) and Uncle Jim to South Beach every summer for their yearly beach ride. Uncle Jim made videos of the day trips, and soon realized he needed shocks. It was a bumpy ride. Randy just needed to let more air out of the tires, down to 12 pounds. That worked!

He was able to travel to Florida with his friends, and made a trip to Chicago to see his Aunt Charity Randolph for her 90th birthday. He really enjoyed those trips, and was so happy to be back home!

He suffered many health problems later in life — cancer, which he beat! When he was diagnosed with COPD, that really took a toll on his body. He always enjoyed seeing the Osprey Cam at the No. 1 pump station when he stayed in Boston for medical appointments. He just wanted to be home.

Randy worked alongside his dad in the early years. They were best friends. Randy learned a lot from his dad. One of Randy’s friends referred to him as “the Water Wizard.”

He enjoyed his favorite shows and listening to satellite radio. He had many collections, which we all admired, and if he was feeling up to it, he would show them and explain where they came from.

Randy is survived by his sisters, Rebecca (Larry), Mia (Todd), and Kimberly (Aaron); nieces, Jordan and Saige; nephews, Rashaan, Amani, Michael, Adam, Aidan, and Logan; and many great-nieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Antoinette and John H. Randolph Jr.; his grandparents, Mildred and John H. Randolph; and his Aunt Charity and Uncle Jim.

His burial was on Saturday, March 21, in Oak Bluffs, and followed by a beautiful celebration of life at the P.A. Club.

The family would like to thank Chapman Funeral Services, the Wampanoag tribal medicine man, Jason Baird, for a truly heartfelt tribute, Carole Vandal for playing the flute, Durwood and Tobias Vanderhoop for representing the Black Brook Drummers, and the P.A. Club for making everything less stressful. We would also like to thank everyone who attended his memorial service. He is truly loved by his community and it showed; thank you.

Rest easy, Big Brother! We love you!