The daffodils are busting open. The dark-green-leafed andromeda is festooned in blossoms that remind me of grand strands of pearls. It is fun to strip them off their pedicels and to cut spent daffodils into confetti until the basket is full, and then scatter them at the base of boulders and favorite trees and into pictures on the lawn where you’d hoped to plant the bulbs you’d meant to separate from the crowded clusters, and to give yourself grace because many things are changing and responding to changes as well as the normal activities of life in the country in springtime is a lot.

It is interesting how the phrase “You could do something with this,” which used to be the most off-putting remark, has become a necessary perspective.

The news that Kay Mayhew passed hits hard. Reading her column was a treat, and I especially appreciated the section Heard on Main Street. She had an interest in history and genealogy, and an ear for the human experience. I am grateful for archives of her writing at the museum and in this paper. I am grateful for the friends of mine who were dear friends of hers. My heart goes out to all her family, friends, and community.

She was a member of the Martha’s Vineyard chapter of the League of Women Voters, an organization that works diligently to support our right to vote, civics education, and candidates by providing forums to help us understand candidates positions on town management, priorities, and decisionmaking.

Thank you, Katherine Carroll (a.k.a. Katie), for putting your hat in the game and launching a write-in campaign for the open seat on Chilmark’s select board. Competition is good, and now we have two candidates, Rebecca Haag and Katherine Carroll. Select board members put in a lot of effort, and are also responsible for decisions that can improve and change not just what a town looks like, but what it is like to live and work there.

An in-person forum is scheduled for Monday, April 20, at 6 pm at the Chilmark library.

It warms my heart every time I pass Colin Ruel’s gallery, and I am so pleased by the news that Colin’s exhibition, “The Light Is Returning,” which explores family, labor, and belonging across generations, will open at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum May 16.

Island Gymnastics Coach Beth Goodell reports that two gymnasts from Chilmark won their respective levels. Estelle Mason, 11, led her Gold Level Team with a personal record of 38.8, which included amazing consistency, with no score below a 9.65 across four events. Her team bested East Bridgewater by nearly 3 pts. According to Island Gymnastics Coach Beth Goodell, Estelle’s record will be checked, because it might also be a gym record.

Joey Foran, 8, led her Copper Level Team to a second-place finish against East Bridgewater, with a personal record of 36.9, with scores of 9.5 on vault and bars. Congratulations to the 6-year-olds for their preteam demonstration of the floor exercise: Georgie Barbatti (I know why you weren’t in Sunday school!) and Finley Wilber, and Vera Schefferthe. This was the biggest number of Islanders to compete since before COVID: 52 gymnasts ages 6 to 15, over two sessions and four levels! Well done!

Maritime Memoirs Vineyard Haven Cruising Club Invitational Stories at Pathways, Tuesday, April 21, 7 to 9 pm.