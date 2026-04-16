I start this column with sad news, as our Tisbury town columnist, Kay Mayhew, has passed away. As the newest columnist of the bunch, I only had the pleasure of meeting her once, but read her column weekly. Her introduction of “Heard on Main Street” was always such a curious and smart way to kick off a column, and for that, I tip my journalistic hat to her. Sending prayers of peace to her family and all those who knew her.

Sadly, there’s no segue to the fact that it already feels like we’re off to the races! Figuratively and literally, that is. Today is the day to get out there and vote, but also it seems like mid-April is the time when we all realize the season is just around the corner and we need to get ready. A subset of people getting ready are those running the Boston Marathon on the 20th, so make sure you send Eliska, Chris, Ryan, Tory, Casey, and everyone else running good wishes!

Also getting ready are our local businesses and restaurants, which are slowly reopening. This past week or so, we saw Bettini at the Harbor View Hotel go to seven days a week already, and the Atlantic reopened for the season, so there are some new dining menus to try out before the days get too busy. A big round of applause and welcome back to Chef Jayden Canady, who comes back to the Atlantic from having participated as a contestant on Season 24 of “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States,” representing Massachusetts. Welcome back, Chef, we can’t wait to dine on the harbor once again with you.

On the subject of food, Chef Jenny DeVivo is hosting a Found Foods Supper Club on April 16, starting at 5:30 pm, at the FARM Institute. It’s a unique, hands-on culinary experience that celebrates food rescue, zero-waste cooking, and seasonal ingredients from local farmers, fishers, and food purveyors. Each session features a curated, on-the-spot menu dictated by the surplus ingredients available that week, transforming overlooked foods into delicious, sustainable meals. Preregistration is required for all FARM Institute cooking classes at https://visit.thetrustees.org/orders/483/tickets

I’m also excited to walk back into the Carnegie Heritage Center, which reopened this past week. They will be welcoming visitors Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm, and I have to say, it’s truly one of my favorite spots in Edgartown. Explore exhibits and immerse yourself in history, but also it’s a great space to just take a break from the hustle and bustle of town and sit in its reading rooms with a book. Make sure to check out its upcoming events online at vineyardtrust.org/events. Also reopening this week is CB Stark Jewelers’ Edgartown location on April 17, so make sure to stop by and say welcome back to them!

If you’ve ever wanted to learn about orchids, talk to the experts, Mariko and Grace, at Donaroma’s. They’ll be teaching a class on April 18, starting at 1pm ($95 per person). Learn to care for orchids, including watering, light and reblooming. Simple styling tips and strategies. Each participant will receive an orchid to take home! To sign up, call or email Amy Coffey at amy@donaromas.com or call 508-627-3036.

Birthday greetings go out to my bestie Meg Shai-Brown on the 17th, Birdie Moore and Helia Cabral on the 18th, and Tilma Zyla on the 19th. Cheers to Mike Harmon and Matt Millard — your friend Casey O’Connor said to make sure to say happy birthday to you too!

May your week ahead be filled with lots of spring cleaning, getting ready for the season, and fun experiences with friends and family! May we all honor Kay by walking our main streets in hopes of overhearing a thing or two!