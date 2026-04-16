Oak Bluffs

“You can meet saints everywhere. They can be anywhere. They are people behaving decently in an indecent society.” –Kurt Vonnegut

Wasn’t it thrilling to watch the Artemis II mission make that incredible journey around the moon? It was just amazing to me that we could see the astronauts in real time, watch and listen as they experienced time in a capsule hurtling though space. They were not bragging about themselves afterward, either — they were sharing an emotional experience with all of us, talking about our common bonds as the “crew” of Earth. These are the kind of “saints” that Kurt Vonnegut was talking about, I think!

I met some of our local saints at the MVH Health Fair last Saturday. So many nonprofits and individuals working for the wellness of our community, it was inspiring! I met the team of young people who are organizing the M.V. chapter of Swim Across America, a fundraiser supporting the fight against cancer. MVRHS juniors Leah Thompson and Zoe Treitman took the lead to bring this event to M.V. after reading about Nantucket’s event last year. This July 18th, Menemsha Beach will be the spot to jump into the water and raise funds to support our local cancer services. More info at swimacrossamerica.org/MV.

Earth Day is Saturday, April 18. Celebrate by joining the Island-wide beach cleanup from 10 am to noon. Pick your favorite beach, check in with a host from the Vineyard Conservation Society to get your gloves, bags, and a lunch token, then head to the M.V. Museum for lunch and an afternoon festival including live music, vendors, and fun from noon to 3 pm. More info at vineyardconservation.org.

Spring school vacation is next week, April 20 to 24. Wishing all our teachers, administrators, and staff a well-deserved and restful break! This can feel like a quiet week here, with many families heading off for vacation fun. For those staying put, there are activities all week at the library for kids of all ages. The Family Center is open with play groups and activities for the little ones; check its programs on Facebook or email mvfamilycenter@gmail.com.

The YMCA is operating at the Ice Arena until June 1 – the good news is you can still work out AND take your fitness classes. The bad news is that the pool is closed until June 1 also, while they complete the expansion construction. The really great news is that our already wonderful Y is going to be even better. It really has become the Island hub — they offer something for everyone. I can’t wait to see it completed!

Happy birthday to Jenny Seward on April 16! Megan Briere celebrates on the 18th. Birthday hugs to Mark Baird on his day, April 19. On the 20th, we send balloons to Matt Leonard. Happy birthday to Heidi Ganser, Jeff Bryant, and Shelby Ponte on April 22.

I am very sad to learn that fellow columnist and friend Kay Mayhew has passed away. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.

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