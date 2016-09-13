Coast Guard schedules Island public hearing on removal of navigational aids

Familiar buoys slated to be removed include those marking the passage through Robinsons Hole and buoys in Vineyard Haven and Edgartown harbors.

The Coast Guard is proposing to remove the buoys that mark the channel through Robinsons Hole, seen here looking north, as a cost-cutting measure. — Nelson Sigelman

The U.S. Coast Guard will hold a public hearing Sept. 22 on Martha’s Vineyard on a controversial proposal to remove or change 43 aids to navigation (ATON) in the vicinity of Martha’s Vineyard.

These include seven buoys marking the passage through Robinsons Hole; the buoy on the corner of Lucas Shoal; the Lone Rock Buoy 1 and the Oak Bluffs Harbor Approach Obstruction Buoy; Vineyard Haven Buoy 4; and Edgartown Harbor Channel Buoy 9.

The Coast Guard outlined the proposed changes In a marine safety information bulletin issued in May. The Coast Guard maintains there is no risk to public safety. “Our review suggests that the 43 aids identified in this proposal consume Coast Guard (and taxpayer) resources that exceed any navigation safety benefit delivered to the boating public,” the Coast Guard said in a public notice.

Local officials disagree. In a letter dated June 7, James Lobdell, chairman of the Tisbury harbor management committee, asked the Coast Guard to reconsider the removal of Buoy 4, and listed a set of reasons that included  the fact that it provides “for traffic separation between large vessels, ferries, cruise ships, tugs and barges, and large yachts, and the hundreds of small recreational vessels that visit and berth in Vineyard Haven.”

Mr. Lobdell also asked the Coast Guard to reconsider the removal of the buoys in Robinsons Hole. “Robinsons Hole with its strong currents and crooked channel will become very dangerous without buoys,” he said.

The hearing is from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Katharine Cornell Theater in Vineyard Haven.

CoastGuardLight List No. NAME RECOMMENDED ACTION
1.      17440 Westport Harbor Approach LBB “WH” Disestablish & Remove
2.      16786 Inez Rock Buoy “11” Disestablish & Remove
3.      17060 Mattapoisett Harbor Buoy “2” Disestablish & Remove
4.      17090 Mattapoisett Harbor Buoy “8” Disestablish & Remove
5.      17100 Mattapoisett Harbor Buoy “10” Disestablish & Remove
6.      16335 Quissett Harbor Buoy “4” Disestablish & Remove
7.      17080 Mattapoisett Harbor Buoy “6” Relocate
8.      16330 Quissett Harbor Buoy “2” Relocate
9.      16095 Cleveland Ledge LBB “2” Remove sound signal
10. 16120 Cleveland Ledge LGB “7” Remove sound signal
11.   16035 Buzzards Bay LBB “6” Remove sound signal
12. 16050 Buzzards Bay LGB “8” Remove sound signal
13. 16060 Buzzards Bay LGB “10” Remove sound signal
14. 16055 Buzzards Bay LBB “BB” Remove sound signal
15. 15675 Little Harbor Buoy “9” Disestablish & Remove
16. 15680 Little Harbor Buoy “10” Disestablish & Remove
17. 15875 Robinson’s Hole Buoy “1” Disestablish & Remove
18. 15880 Robinson’s Hole Buoy “3” Disestablish & Remove
19. 15885 Robinson’s Hole Buoy “4” Disestablish & Remove
20. 15890 Robinson’s Hole Buoy “6” Disestablish & Remove
21. 15895 Robinson’s Hole Buoy “8” Disestablish & Remove
22. 15900 Robinson’s Hole Buoy “10” Disestablish & Remove
23. 15905 Robinson’s Hole Buoy “11” Disestablish & Remove
24. 13535 Pollock Rip LGB “4” Remove sound signal
25. 13545 Pollock Rip LBB “6” Remove sound signal
26. 13565 Pollock Rip LBB “10” Remove sound signal
27. 13640 Great Round Shoal LBB “13” Remove sound signal
28. 14055 Saquatucket Buoy “8” Disestablish & Remove
29. 14060 Saquatucket Buoy “9” Disestablish & Remove
30. 14515 Hyannis Harbor Approach LBB “HH” Disestablish & Remove
31. 14525 Hyannis Harbor LB “4” Disestablish & Remove
32. 14710 Channel Rk Disestablish & Remove
33. 14720 Gannet Ledge “6” Disestablish & Remove
34. 14725 Spindle Rock “8” Disestablish & Remove
35. 14730 Cotuit Anchorage LBB “1” Disestablish & Remove
36. 15295 Madaket Harbor Approach LBB “2” Disestablish & Remove
37. 15375 Muskeget Channel Buoy “5” Disestablish & Remove
38. 15425 Edgartown Harbor Buoy “9” Disestablish & Remove
39. 15440 Lone Rock Buoy “1” Disestablish & Remove
40. 15455 Oak Bluffs Junction Buoy* Disestablish & Remove
41. 15465 Vineyard Haven Buoy “4” Disestablish & Remove
42. 15590 Lucas Shoal Buoy “LS” Disestablish & Remove
43. 16315 Cuttyhunk East Entrance LBB “CH” Disestablish & Remove