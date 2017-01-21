Photos: Women’s march at Five Corners

Martha's Vineyard demonstrators rally for women's rights in solidarity with sister marches around the country.

Stacey Rupolo
As the afternoon progressed, more people crowded the sidewalk in front of the Post Office. —Stacey Rupolo
An energetic group of women rally at Five Corners for women's rights. —Teresa Kruszewski
Susan Desmarais is one of the organizers of the women's march sister event on Martha's Vineyard. She came out in support of the environment, equality, and social justice, among other issues. —Stacey Rupolo
From left, Owen, Moira, and Lynne Silva came to the event to show their support of women's issues and make a statement. "I feel like I'm helping the world be better," said Owen. —Stacey Rupolo
Elizabeth Toomey of West Tisbury wears a "pussyhat" that she knitted for the protest. —Teresa Kruszewski
Mary Jo Gleason was not able to go to Boston for the women's march so she decided to come out to Five Corners instead. —Stacey Rupolo
This is Olive and Lavinia Corcoran's first public demonstration. They feel it is important to stand up for change in their community because of the election. —Stacey Rupolo
Dylan Kenney-MacDevette holds up a sign in front of her five-month-old daughter Lucia Rose Kenney-MacDevette. —Stacey Rupolo
Dylan Kenney-MacDevette has more than one message to deliver. —Stacey Rupolo
Pink signs are a common sight at the women's rights rally in Five Corners. —Teresa Kruszewski
Kim Fison holds up a symbol of peace while attending a women's rights demonstration in Five Corners. —Stacey Rupolo
Caroline Drogin and Andrea Figaratto encourage an intellectual approach to dealing with the new presidential administration. —Stacey Rupolo
A diverse crowd came to demonstrate and rally for women's rights at Five Corners. —Teresa Kruszewski
Arielle Hayes says she came out to the demonstration at Five Corners to show solidarity, not opposition. —Stacey Rupolo
From left, Joyce Dresser, Karen Burke, and Tom Dresser attend a demonstration in support of the women's march on Washington at Five Corners. —Stacey Rupolo
A tiny demonstrator looks out on the crowd from her dad's shoulders. —Stacey Rupolo
Mara Coleman holds up a sign at a women's rights demonstration at Five Corners. —Stacey Rupolo
Hadley Myers sticks close to her mom during her first demonstration in support of women's rights at Five Corners. —Stacey Rupolo
The rally seemed to be a family affair for some. —Stacey Rupolo
Layla Roddy holds up her sign. —Stacey Rupolo
Tamara Weiss of Chilmark holds an image of the Obama family while demonstrating with women's rights advocates at Five Corners. —Stacey Rupolo
Meiroka Nunes immigrated from Brazil 13 years ago and is proud to call herself an American. —Stacey Rupolo
Chris Vallery and Beth Saint-Amour attend a women's rights demonstration in Five Corners on Saturday. —Stacey Rupolo
Zora Morais and Nala Pitman rally together. —Stacey Rupolo
A group of high schoolers occupied the sidewalk in front of the bike shop at Five Corners. —Stacey Rupolo
William Gignnilliat, a student at MVRHS, at Five Corners. – Betsy Burmeister

All around the country Saturday, people came together in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington D.C. At Five Corners, more than a hundred people gathered to honor these sister marches and take a stand for women’s rights. There were women, men, children, members of the LGBT and the Brazilian community in attendance. When asked why they came out to demonstrate, people gave varied answers, but the most common was they couldn’t travel to Washington or Boston and felt they needed to mobilize to support women’s rights.

Organizer Susan Desmarais told The Times she hoped this would be an opportunity for young people and those who couldn’t get off-Island to voice their opinions. “My hope is that, for those of us whose voices were not heard in this election, this will be an empowering and inspiring way that we can prevent going backward,” she said.

“The comments Trump has made about women and immigrants is awful,” said Moira Silva, who came out with her son and mother-in-law. “His agenda is not my agenda and he does not represent what America is about.”

Many of the event’s participants were young girls, who made their own signs and happily waved to honking cars with family members by their sides. For most of the girls, and some of the adults, it was their first public demonstration. Many said that although they haven’t historically attended public demonstrations, they felt called to action.

“This is the first time my daughters’ future is threatened,” said Chris Valley. “One is autistic and [Trump’s] mocking of disabled people was a disgrace. He has no respect for the disabled community.”

For some, coming out to Five Corners was an act of positivity rather than negativity. “I’m trying to show my solidarity, not my opposition,” said Arielle Hayes of Hayes Design and We Stand Together. “We care here on Martha’s Vineyard, even if we can’t be elsewhere. We are letting people know that we are here.”

Hayes has been making t-shirts and signs to distribute to marches around the country that say peace, love, solidarity, and action. “He-who-must-not-be-named is already taking things that people need away from them. Peace, love, and solidarity are great but we have to be active,” said Hayes.

“I’m not marching against anything, but for things,” said Kim Fison. “I don’t hate anyone. But Trump is a buffoon.”

Fison came to Five Corners to rally for reproductive rights and the LGBT community. She and her wife Barbara Seidman will be celebrating their third anniversary in March and are frightened by the things that President Trump and Vice President Pence have said. As a former Indiana resident, Fison has heard stories that upset her from friends and family who still live there about living in Indiana under former Governor Pence.

“They’ve dismantled Planned Parenthood in Terre Haute,” said Fison. “I’m 56 years old; I shouldn’t have to march for reproductive rights. We should be moving forward not backward.”

The demonstrators also expressed concern about the presidential administration’s stance on immigration. Meiroka Nunes immigrated to Martha’s Vineyard from Brazil 13 years ago and is worried about what life will be like in America for new immigrants. Nunes enthusiastically waved to passing cars and chatted with friends, while draped in an American flag. She said she is proud to be an American and that she can raise her three sons here.

“I want my people living here to be free,” she said. “I came here from Brazil because of the violence and difficulty finding work and I want my people to be able to do the same. I am so proud that I live here.”

 