Warren to hold town hall–style forum July 15

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is coming to Martha’s Vineyard Saturday, July 15, at 10:30 am at the invitation of the Martha’s Vineyard Social Justice Leadership Foundation, according to an email from Arnie Reisman. The foundation reached out to the Massachusetts senior senator and she listened, Mr. Reisman wrote.

Sen. Warren will hold a town hall–style public forum at the Performing Arts Center at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in Oak Bluffs. The event is free and open to the public. Those attending will have an opportunity to ask Sen. Warren questions. “She is your senator, and she wants to hear from you,” Mr. Reisman wrote.