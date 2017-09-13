Wallet-fish hooked by New Jersey angler

So far attempts to reunite the owner with her belongings have hit a snag.

As fish stories go, this one will be hard to top.

Michelle DeSiena and her boyfriend Darryl Goffreda were having a memorable morning of fishing on Wednesday, getting into albies galore by the lighthouse in Edgartown.

“They were hitting all morning, it was fantastic; we even doubled up,” she said, referring to the two of them hooking into a fish at the same time. “We hadn’t doubled up in three years. That’s the best.”

Ms. DeSiena and Mr. Goffreda have been traveling from their home in West Orange, N.J., to fish the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby for years.

“We leave around midnight and we get the first boat over, so we can start fishing right away,” she said. “We don’t really care about weighing in fish. We just join the Derby to contribute to the Vineyard.”

Wednesday morning became a lot more memorable after Ms. DeSiena hooked into something unusual. “I knew it wasn’t a fish, but there was something on my line. I asked Darryl to help me with it,” she said.

She had hooked a red wallet, which, judging by its good condition, hadn’t been in the water for long.

The driver’s license in the wallet inside shows it belongs to West Tisbury resident Rose Guerin. There was no phone number. The Times managed to track down her cell phone, and left messages at the Ritz Cafe, where she works, but did not hear back by press time.

Rose Guerin, if you’re looking for your wallet, contact barry@mvtimes.com.