Steamship Authority warns of possible Jose impact

The Steamship Authority has issued a travel alert regarding possible impacts from Hurricane Jose.

Based on the most recent forecasts from the National Weather Service, the Steamship Authority anticipates possible trip cancellations Tuesday and Wednesday due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Jose, the alert states. To make or modify a reservation please call 508.477.8600, online at www.steamshipauthority.com, or visit one of the terminals.

There is still a lot of uncertainty as to the projected track, timing and intensity of Hurricane Jose. The Steamship Authority is continuing to monitor the progress of the pending storm and will issue further travel advisories and updates as revised forecasts are released by the National Weather Service.

For additional information on the storm please refer to the National Hurricane Center.

http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Our web site is at http://www.steamshipauthority.com

Current Conditions may be viewed at http://www.steamshipauthority.com/traveling_today/status