Heard on Main Street: One thing you can’t recycle is wasted time.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the Tisbury Senior Center will offer information on how to prevent falls in the home, and exercises to improve your balance.

Louisa Gould will share her pictures of the recent America’s Cup Regatta in Bermuda. This begins at 4 pm on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Louisa Gould Gallery.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the collision some unknown driver had with my driver’s-side mirror. The back of the mirror was knocked off and landed several feet away. I can’t afford a new one, so I have taped that and the side pieces, holding it together. Fortunately, the glass wasn’t broken. I was parked on Main Street heading toward town, just beyond the library. The car that smashed my mirror had to be going very fast. The road is narrow there, and I thought the stop signs would slow down traffic. The signs at the library corner were a good idea, because there are often children crossing to a regular bus stop across from the library, and also a school bus stop. The crosswalk is still there, but the stop sign is gone. Our town has had other instances of people being hit inside a crosswalk. Will it take a child being hit for that stop sign to be replaced?

State Senator Julian Cyr and Rep. Dylan Fernandez will be at the Federated Church on Sunday, Sept. 24. The Massachusetts State Legislature passed a special resolution honoring the church and recognizing 375 years of continuous worship on Martha’s Vineyard. All are welcome to hear the proclamation read at 10:30 am and to stay for the service.

Featherstone invites you to the opening reception in the Francine Kelly Gallery on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 6 pm for “Eyes of the Island,” on display until Oct. 22. This show features photographers from “the other paper,” including Ray Ewing, Albert O. Fischer, Tim Johnson, Mark Lovewell, Lanny McDowell, Alison Mead, Steve Myrick, Alison Shaw, Jeanna Shepard, Peter Simon, and Maria Thibodeau. The gallery is open daily from noon to 4 pm.

Hope Hospice and Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard will present information on the Health Care Proxy, Power of Attorney, Living Will, and MOLST, next week on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 3 to 4 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. There will also be a Health Fair from 4 to 6 pm with free testing for blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol. Local agencies such as VNA and Elder Services will have people to answer any questions, along with experts representing optometrist Dr. David Finkelstein, podiatrist Dr. Michelle McCrumb, and audiologist Dr. Lesley Segal: Call 508-696-4205 to let folks know how many to expect and also to make appointments.

More music with Debra Cowan, who will share stories and sing ballads and songs about Women & the Sea at the Oak Bluffs library on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 5 pm.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, you are invited to “An Afternoon at the Opera” at the Unitarian Universalist Society, beginning at 3 pm. Jenny Friedman and David Behnke will perform solos and duets by Mozart, Verdi, Donizetti, Bellini, Puccini, Bizet, Gounod, Rossini, and Lehár. They will be accompanied by Griffin McMahon, the music director at St. Andrew’s Church. The musicians are donating their talent to help fund the historic chapel’s needed renovation. Donation $15, with a reception following. More at dianehpurvis@gmail.com or 508-696-5328.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Society offers its first live Metropolitan Opera performance: Bellini’s “Norma” on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 12:55 pm. This is the beginning of the 2017-18 season of 10 high-definition live cinema simulcasts. Season passes and mini-season passes are now available.

Happy anniversary to our daughter Laurel and her wonderful husband Kevin Olson on Wednesday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Trip Barnes and Ken Ward today. Tomorrow, wish the best to Lori Dorsey. Happy birthday on Sunday to Muriel Laverty, Judy Federowicz, Kathy Rogers, and Kenny Davey. Monday belongs to Jeanne Hilton. Wish the best on Wednesday to Ashleen Marie Dorsey and Eric B. Davison.

Heard on Main Street: Take a deep breath. It calms the mind.