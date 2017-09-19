West Tisbury

After watching Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the latest are Jose and Maria, both potentially heading right for us, maybe nor’easters by the time they get here, but still worth preparing for. Mike spent parts of the past few days getting clients’ houses and yards secured. We worked together on Sunday picking up flowerpots, outdoor furniture, covering the woodpiles, sharpening the chainsaws. There is food and water in the house, a litter box for Nelson after I lock up his cat flap, the house is mostly clean, laundry done, candles, batteries, books. I guess we are prepared. Last thing to do is fill up the bathtub.

I have been trying to find information about all the dogs shipped out of Texas and Florida shelters before the storms. NOT that I’m even thinking about getting another dog. Just curious. Mike thinks I won’t last much longer. I still can’t bear the thought of another dog. Talley has only been gone a month. I got her, though, hardly any time after Cala died. This just feels so different. Still, this would be a perfect opportunity to adopt one of these animals so needing a good home. I’m putting this out for anyone who is interested in adopting a pet.

If it wasn’t the weekend, I would call the shelters on the Island to see if they have any information about these needy pets. I haven’t had much luck finding anything out online on my own.

If I was tempted, it would be from watching Tom Hodgson and Christine Gault with their 12-week-old puppy, Coquina. Coquina is unbearably adorable, curious, full of energy that comes to a full stop in either Tom’s or Christine’s arms. Watching all her “firsts” is touching: her first visit to Quansoo, her first encounter with a broom, her first reflection in a glass door. They consider themselves “besotted,” and it would be impossible not to be. I wish you all a long, happy, healthy life together.

The sign is up at the State Road corner of the Ag Hall announcing the Living Local Harvest Fest and Antique Engine Show, scheduled for this Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. There will be a community supper and contradancing from 6 to 9 pm. Lots of interesting events, like learning how to save seeds, filet a fish, grow more, waste less. There will be music through the day.

George Hartman always puts on a show with his assembled steam engines, toys, farm machinery, and various engines that power unexpected tasks. He noted that this is the 30th year of the Antique Engine Show.

Cape Light Compact and our local energy committee will be on hand to take working dehumidifiers for recycling with a $30 mail-in rebate. If you purchase a new Energy Star model by Dec. 31, you may qualify for an additional $30 rebate.

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Seed Library will have a booth at the Harvest Fest. You can borrow or donate seeds, learn how to save them, and kids can decorate the seed packets. All are welcome to bring plant material to save seeds from. A reminder that the seed cabinet lives downstairs in the West Tisbury library, and the group holds monthly meetings there.

The deadline for submitting funding requests to the Community Preservation Committee for FY 2018 is next Friday, Sept. 29. Please stop by to see Pam Thors on the third floor of Town Hall, or send her an email at cpa@westtisbury-ma.gov.

Wendy Weldon is showing new paintings and monotypes at the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank in Chilmark through Oct. 12. An artist’s reception for her is being held this Friday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 6:30 pm. She is very complimentary about the exhibition space. I can’t recall art being shown there, so look forward to seeing how it is displayed, as well as seeing what my friend has done over the summer.

Joan Margot Smith is exhibiting “Recent Drawings and Paintings of Cedar Tree Neck” at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse ArtSpace, beginning Friday and running through Oct. 12. Her opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 6:30 pm. Her invitation looks exciting, an active and colorful composition of windblown trees.

“Vaclav Vytlacil: Rhythm and Color” will open at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum and remain on display through Dec. 23.

ACE MV has announced that new classes will be starting soon. Check out their website: acemv.org, or call 508-693-9222 for a listing. Offerings include a range of technical training classes, instruction for getting a Class B driver’s license or a Hoisting 2A/1C license, Island geology, language classes, history, all sorts of subjects.

Featherstone has a range of interesting-sounding classes through the fall, too, if you are interested in art and craft classes. Stop by or look at their website: featherstoneart.org.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will present “From Opera to Broadway” this Sunday afternoon, Sept. 24, at 3 pm. The program will include arias and duets by Mozart, Verdi, and Donizetti, as well as favorites from Broadway musicals. There will be a reception following the concert. Proceeds from the suggested donation of $15 per person will benefit the continuing work of the church in our Island community.

Author and food historian Jessica B. Harris will be at the West Tisbury library this Saturday afternoon at 4 pm. She will be reading and discussing her new memoir, “My Soul Looks Back.”

Sunday afternoon, State Senator Julian Cyr and State Representative Dylan Fernandes will hold a drop-in session at the library from 2 to 4 pm. All are welcome to share concerns, discuss issues, and seek assistance on a matter involving state government.

Monday, Sept. 25, at 5 pm, the library will show an hourlong live simulcast with Dr. Atul Gawande, author of “Being Mortal.” The event is to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Village Movement. Dr. Gawande will speak about living well, ending well, and the benefits of the Village Movement. A discussion will follow. Signup at the library is required. Call 508-693-3366.

Don’t forget the After-School Learning Lab every schoolday afternoon from 3 to 4:30 pm. Kids ages 10-plus are welcome, also ages 8 and 9 with a mature caretaker.

The air is starting to feel heavy and dull, ready for a storm. May we all be prepared and safe.