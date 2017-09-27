Edgartown board considers airfield operations

The Edgartown board of selectmen heard from Katama Airport commissioner Hal Findlay in regards to a town re-evaluation of operations and management at the airfield. “Historically, the airfield consisted of a husband-wife team where the wife ran the restaurant, and the husband ran the airport,” Mr. Findlay said. “In recent years, that has separated … and the commissioners are recommending we look into a couple different ways of running the airfield.”

The commission suggested hiring one seasonal employee to run the airfield. According to town administrator Pam Dolby, the individual would have to be a town employee, as opposed to one who is contracted, due to the state’s restrictions in contracted positions. She suggested meeting with the personnel board to discuss budgets and what exactly this person would be doing. She said the position would have to be created through town meeting, and then they would have to advertise and interview. The airfield’s season runs from May 15 through Sept. 15. The board approved the commission’s plan to move forward.

Next on the agenda was a curbing issue on South Summer Street. Resident George Berger requested the town help take care of a cliff-like barrier between the street and his front lawn. The board agreed they’d put the issue back on the agenda, to be discussed in two weeks.

The board approved the shellfish department’s proposal for this year’s recreational and commercial bay scallop season. The recreational season will start Oct. 1, with a limit of one level 10-gallon wash basket, including shells, per week. All areas are open, with no dragging allowed in Cape Poge until Friday, Oct. 20. The commercial bay scallop season will begin on Oct. 23, with a limit of three level 10-gallon wash baskets, including shells, per day, Monday through Friday. Both seasons will close on March 3, unless conditions warrant an extension or earlier closure.

In other business, selectmen approved the annual review of town treasurer Pam Amaral. They also approved reducing the hours of the town planning board assistant Georgiana Greenough for four months while she recovers from knee surgery. The Tin Hangar requested to close for the season on Oct. 7, relinquishing its year-round wine and beer license. The board approved.

Selectmen also approved a special town meeting to take place this fall to discuss the marijuana legislation, and a few other items. The tentative date is Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 7 pm, at the Old Whaling Church.