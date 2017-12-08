State official: ‘Your program is a model’

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard is a bona fide contender to share in a $1 million federal grant to Massachusetts eldercare organizations, David Stevens, director of the state’s Council on Aging, told the the group’s annual meeting on Thursday.

Mr. Stevens said only 20 of the state’s more than 300 councils on aging will receive funds from the grant, which is expected to be dispersed in late winter or early spring 2019.

“Your program is a model. It incorporates two aspects we value: Regionalizing and collaboration,” he told about 60 attendees at the fourth annual Health Aging Martha’s Vineyard meeting. Mr. Stevens is the second state elder care official to visit the Island this week. Alice Bonner, state secretary of elder affairs, met with Island eldercare providers last week.

Mr. Stevens said that regional and collaborative efforts for cost-efficiency will be more important in the current political environment. “There will be cuts in Medicaid and down the road there will be changes in the Social Security system,” he predicted.

The prospective grant comes from The federal Administration for Community Living, which was “created around the fundamental principle that older adults and people with disabilities of all ages should be able to live where they choose, with the people they choose, and with the ability to participate fully in their communities,” according to the federal agency’s website.

In its four years of work, Healthy Aging MV has coordinated efforts of four Island councils on aging and has built a cohort of 70 elder care volunteers. The group has also created partnerships and attracted sponsorships from a large group of community organizations, including the Martha’s Vineyard Donors Collaborative, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, Paddy Moore, Healthy Aging MV’s chairman, told about 60 healthcare professionals and community residents at the meeting.

Healthy Aging MV is continuing talks with Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to establish Island-wide elder care training programs for medical professionals and to pursue solutions to the housing crisis that plagues the Island, she said. “We believe that 60 percent of the hospital’s own staff come from off-Island and need housing here,” Ms. Moore said.

Housing for elders and their caregivers was an early concern for the fledgling group, which notes that one in three Island residents will be 65 or older by 2030 and most will require care at some point in their lives. Demographic analysis indicates that the Island is growing older at a faster rate than in the state and nation.

Ms. Moore said Healthy Aging MV is investigating a group living concept called Greenhouse, used now in several communities across the nation, which allows 10-12 elders to live in a home-based community setting.