Rally planned at Five Corners to honor shooting victims

A rally will take place at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven today to honor the people shot to death at a Texas high school this morning, said Keith Chatinover, a student activist who organized two busloads of students to go to Washington, D.C., for the March For Our Lives.

CNN is reporting that 10 people are dead and others wounded after a gunman opened fire at the school in Santa Fe.

Chatinover said Maria Black, who organized the International Women’s Day rally at the intersection, is spearheading the event.

The rally begins at 5:30.