Union Chapel welcomes Lawrence O’Donnell on Sunday

In its second week of the season, Union Chapel welcomes MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, host of “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” as guest speaker. On Sunday, July 1, O’Donnell, a frequent Island visitor, will address the congregation regarding the nation’s current challenges in the press and with democracy at large in the 21st century.

According to a press release, O’Donnell joined MSNBC as a political analyst in 1996. He is an Emmy awardwinning executive producer and writer for the NBC series “The West Wing,” and creator and executive producer of the NBC series “Mister Sterling.”

Prior to that, the release states that O’Donnell served as senior advisor to Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, as chief of staff to the Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works, and as chief of staff of the Senate Finance Committee. He first began working with Senator Moynihan as director of communications in the senator’s 1988 re-election campaign.

O’Donnell is also the author of “Deadly Force” (1983), which was adapted as a CBS movie in 1986, and “Playing with Fire: The 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics” (2017). He has written essays and articles for several publications, including the New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, People, Spy, and Boston Magazine. O’Donnell has also appeared on NBC News’ “Today,” “Good Morning America,” “Nightline,” and several other programs. Suffolk University awarded O’Donnell an honorary degree of doctor of humane letters, in 2001.

Union Chapel welcomes people of all faiths every Sunday during the summer for its organ prelude at 9:40 am and worship at 10 am. It is located on Narragansett Avenue at the intersection with Kennebec and Circuit Avenues. Handicap access is on Grove Street. After this Sunday’s service, O’Donnell will have a book signing for his most recent book. Union Chapel will also facilitate donations to his K.I.N.D. charity, which provides desks for students in Malawi.