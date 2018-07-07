Steamship shuttle bus catches fire

Update 2:20 pm

A Steamship Authority shuttle bus caught fire Saturday just before noon at the Palmer Avenue lot in Falmouth, according to an eyewitness account.

The shuttle bus was totally engulfed in flames and a black plume of smoke was sent skyward.

According to a post of the Falmouth Police Facebook page, there were no injuries. The police department also has dramatic video of the blaze, which could be smelled in the neighborhoods surrounding the busy parking lot.

Nearby vehicles also suffered damage from the fire.

The Steamship Authority issued the following statement about the incident through spokesman Sean Driscoll:

“At approximately 11:40 a.m., a Steamship Authority bus caught fire while at the Palmer Avenue parking lot. The bus had been en route from the Palmer Avenue lot to the Thomas B. Landers Road parking lot to pick up passengers when the driver of another Steamship Authority bus alerted the driver that smoke was coming from the back of the vehicle. The driver returned to the Palmer Avenue lot and, shortly thereafter, saw the fire start on the bus.

“No passengers were on board, and the driver was able to escape the bus without injury. The bus appears to be a total loss and as many as 15 vehicles exhibited varying degrees of damage. The Steamship Authority is working to make contact with the owners of those vehicles and will assist them as needed.

“The bus is approximately two years old and seats 39; the Steamship Authority has 25 other shuttle buses in its fleet to maintain service.

“The Steamship Authority extends its gratitude to the Falmouth Fire Department and Falmouth Police Department for their quick response to this incident.”

Updated with statement from the SSA. -Ed.