Obamas return for Vineyard vacation

Former President Barack Obama is on the Vineyard.

The 44th President of the United States arrived on Saturday and is expected to be on-Island for much of August, according to multiple sources. Throughout his presidency Obama and his family took summer holidays on the Vineyard and showed a fondness for Chilmark.

After leaving office, Obama continued to vacation in Chilmark with his family. Golfing, bicycling, and visiting some of the Island’s restaurants are among the president’s August pastimes on-Island. On Sunday he reportedly dined at the Red Cat in Oak Bluffs.

A spokeswoman for Michelle Obama at the office of Barack and Michelle Obama had no immediate comment on the former president’s vacation plans.