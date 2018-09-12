Teachers’ turn

1 of 4

The adage “Those who can, do. Those who can’t, teach” doesn’t fit at Featherstone Center for the Arts. Come to the Oak Bluffs gallery as it celebrates the talent of the more than 20 teachers who have shared their love of art and their teaching skills with their students this year. The teachers are celebrated in a monthlong exhibit featuring their work.

From toddlers to seniors, amateurs to professionals, there is a class for everyone at Featherstone, taught by a gifted artist and teacher. As veteran ceramics teacher and talented artist Nancy Blank says, “The students I have taught are my masterpieces.”

The exhibit will be up at the gallery through Oct. 8, and Featherstone will be open from 12 to 4 pm every day.