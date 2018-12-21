Vandalism unnerves Edgartown neighborhood

A string of vandalism in Edgartown caused damage of varying degrees to several homes early Friday morning. The damage is connected to what police believe to be a house party at a nearby home, involving teenagers from off-Island.

Police Chief Bruce McNamee told The Times that at around 7 am, a person walking a dog noticed damage to several properties along North Water Street.

Officers were dispatched to the street and conducted a canvass of the area, finding 14 locations with varying degrees of damage. Some had broken fences, smashed windows, knocked-over furniture, and broken glass doors.

At a home on 86 North Water St., police discovered the back door open and damaged, and a broken back window. Officers entered the home and found the homeowner’s 16-year-old daughter and about a dozen other underage guests, mostly from Greenwich, Conn., who had had a party the night before.

McNamee said there was a large amount of alcohol debris throughout the house. Edgartown police did not observe any narcotics.

Further investigation determined that two of the party’s attendees left the house around 4 am Friday morning and damaged the neighboring properties. Edgartown Police then arrested a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, and took them to the Dukes County jail. Other members of the group were scheduled to leave on a chartered flight Friday.

Edgartown police are working with the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office to determine how the two males will be charged, but McNamee expects them to be charged with 13 counts of destruction of property. There will most likely be charges against the homeowner’s daughter, as well.

The investigation is ongoing, but McNamee said he expects police will find more damage. He asked property owners in the area to report any damage or review any surveillance footage they may have of two white teenage males from early Friday morning.