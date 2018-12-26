To the Editor,

I am writing in response to the incredible surge of comments made and general tone of the discourse regarding LeRoux and owners, both on various social media outlets and in the responses to the article “LeRoux Apologies for Racially Offensive Display” in your paper last week.

I understand how the display was found to be insensitive and I am grateful that it was promptly taken down upon the store first hearing that it was offensive. Nobody should ever feel threatened or violated by a window display or any other public display or behavior and it’s important to be vigilant about anything of this nature.

However, I had to write to say that I am overwhelmed by the comments and public shaming of LeRoux and two wonderful community members and business owners who have worked tirelessly to create and build their successful and socially engaged business here for many years.

As a neighbor and customer of the Levandowski’s and LeRoux for over 30 years, I want to say in support of them and our Island, that the derogatory comments and liberties taken in addressing their intention and character is inappropriate, insensitive, and frankly exactly opposite of the kind of communication that we need to have moving forward as the inclusive and tolerant Island community that we aspire to be.

As we move forward into a new year may forgiveness, compassion, and peaceful conflict resolution resonate with us both behind the computer and in the community.

Polly Simpkins

Vineyard Haven