Vineyard Coasties will go unpaid

U.S. Coast Guard personnel at Station Menemsha aren’t expected to receive their pay at the end of December. As with everyone working for the Coast Guard, they stand to be affected by the federal budget impasse. President Donald Trump has demanded a $5 billion earmark in the next federal spending bill to erect a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. Until President Trump signs a federal spending bill that has passed both houses of congress, Coast Guard personnel across the country will serve without compensation.

“It’s tough,” Senior Chief Justin Longval said. Of the 25 people working under him, Chief Longval said many are married with entry-level salaries. Menemsha Coasties are paid twice a month, he said. They were last paid on Dec. 15. The high cost of living on the Vineyard already eats at their paychecks, he said. A number of his Coasties are “living paycheck to paycheck,” he said. Without month-end pay he expects several of them to suffer delinquencies on financial obligations such as credit cards and car payments. Despite the shutdown, he said all Station Menemsha Coast Guard personnel remain on duty.

Overall, the U.S. Coast Guard is functioning in a narrower capacity, according to Petty Officer Nicole Groll.

“The Coast Guard continues operations authorized by law that provide national security, or that protect life and property during partial government shutdowns,” she said. “However, there is some impact to our day-to-day operations. We will continue to perform essential services such as search and rescue, port and homeland safety and security, law enforcement, and environmental response.”