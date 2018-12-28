Governor Baker signs AirBnb tax bill

Friday afternoon, Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a bill that seeks to tax and regulate short-term rentals like those offered at AirBnB and VRBO. The bill passed in July, but was halted by Gov. Baker. The bill will apply a 5.7 percent mandatory state tax on short-term rentals. There are many short-term rental properties on Martha’s Vineyard, inherent to the largely seasonal population. An amendment to the bill will exempt homeowners who rent units for 14 days a year or fewer from having to collect the tax.