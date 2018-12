Roy B. Hope died surrounded by family on Saturday, December 29, at Falmouth Hospital.

A viewing will be held for family and friends at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd. on Saturday, January 5, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Immediately following from 1-4 pm all are invited to Lindsay’s Family Restaurant, 3138 Cranberry Hwy., East Wareham.

A full obituary will appear in a later addition of The Times. Visit Nickerson-Bourne website for online guest book.