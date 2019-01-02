American arrested on spying charge has Vineyard connection

The international case of an American man detained in Russia for alleged espionage has a Vineyard tie. Paul Whelan, the Marine Corps veteran that was detained by the Russian government for alleged spying, is the brother of Elizabeth Whelan, an Edgartown-based artist.

Paul Whelan was visiting Moscow to attend a wedding according to a written statement from the Whelan family. The family noticed he was no longer in communication on Dec. 28, which they said was out of character for him even while traveling. On Monday they learned of his detention from several news articles. The family has contacted Congressional representatives, the U.S. Embassy, and the State Department.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (F.S.B.) detained Whelan on Friday and opened a criminal case against him, according to The New York Times. Conviction on a spying charge can result in prison sentence of up to 20 years.

“We are deeply concerned for his safety and well-being. His innocence is undoubted and we trust that his rights will be respected,” the statement reads.

Elizabeth Whelan declined a request for an interview on her brother’s ordeal, but did take to Facebook where she wrote: “My brother was detained by the Russian government on Friday as an alleged spy. While I use this account mainly to talk about artwork, you may see additional updates here until we get him safely home.”