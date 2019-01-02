Aquinnah: Holiday magic

Happy New Year one and all. I hope the holidays were kind to everyone and that life has slowed to its less hectic post-holiday pace. It looks like the Aquinnah Holiday Party was a smashing success. I could not attend this year as I was out of town, but I saw a very cute video of many young children singing “Jingle Bells” led by Kate Taylor. Thank you, Kate, for offering to lead the children in song and rehearsing with them. Thank you to the Parks and Rec committee for planning the party and to everyone who contributed. A big thank you to Santa and his elves for creating some real Christmas magic in Aquinnah.

Pathways is reopening from their holiday break on Friday, Jan. 4. They will show two films about Joe Hutto, “My Life as a Turkey” and “Touching the Wild.” Hutto has lived among a herd of mule deer in the Rocky Mountains for seven years. Both films promise to be insightful about the animal world and beautiful to watch. The program runs from 7 to 9 pm. On Tuesday, Jan. 8, the Writers and Poets group will meet. This week’s readers include Julia Jaffe, Joe Keenan, and Zeke Wilkins. There will be an open mic as time allows if you have work you would like to share. The program starts at 7 pm and there is no admission. Go to pathwaysmv.org for all the information on their programming.

The dark days of winter are beginning now. This is a wonderful time to learn a new skill or improve upon the ones you have. ACE-MV is offering many classes that begin this month. Classes include: Unrestricted Contractors Supervisor License Prep, Class B Commercial Driver’s License, Intro to SketchUp: 3D Modeling and Artisan Breads from Around the World. Go to acemv.org or call 508-693-9222 for more information and to register.

As it is now January, community suppers will be starting up again. Anyone can get a hot meal any day of the week at the different churches on the Island. The Federated Church, at 45 South Summer St. in Edgartown, will offer a free lasagna luncheon every Sunday, beginning this Sunday, Jan. 6, (through March 31), from 12:30 to 2 pm. For more information call 508-627-4421, or email officefederatedchurchmv@gmail.com. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church hosts Monday’s supper from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. They are located at 51 Winter St. in Edgartown. On Tuesday, go to the Chilmark Community Church at 5:30 pm, you can call 508-645-3100 for information. West Tisbury’s First Congregational Church offers supper on Wednesday at 5:30 pm on Music St. St. Augustine’s in Vineyard Haven covers Thursday, at 5:30 pm, they are located at 56 Franklin St. Grace Church on the corner of Woodlawn St. and William St. in Vineyard Haven has supper on Friday at 5:30 pm, and Trinity Worship Center at 40 Trinity Park in Oak Bluffs has supper at 5:30 pm on Saturday. The suppers are free to anyone who would like food and company.

Happy birthday to Megan Ottens-Sargent who celebrates on Jan. 6. Megan’s amazing daughter, Anastasia Sargent, graduated from Art Center College of Design on Dec. 15. She obtained her BFA and was valedictorian of her class. Congratulations, Ana!