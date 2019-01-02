Lies shouldn’t be tolerated

To the Editor:

I watched when Donald Trump finally went to visit the troops in a combat zone. Not surprisingly he put the spotlight on himself to get a few rounds of applause. This time by telling the troops that he had “just gotten” them a 10 percent pay raise. He claimed that other people said “give them less,” but I said “no — give them 10 percent or more, I got you a raise.”

Of course, that was not true in any sense of the word. But the troops loved it and cheered. Trump got his ego fed.

I think that was a pretty cruel hoax to play on our hardworking troops that are putting themselves on the line for Americans and what America stands for. Especially the day after Christmas. I would imagine that many of those people believed him. He even said they had not gotten a raise in 10 years. The fact is the troops have gotten a raise every year for the last 30. The fact that we have a president that is willing to lie about nearly anything is pretty disturbing, but the fact that his supporters defend his lying as truth is VERY disturbing.

A case in point: I wrote to an evangelical Trump supporting acquaintance and asked how he could tolerate this. He quoted Obama, saying that “you can keep your doctor.” What a crock, I responded.

He wrote back stating that the troops would get a 10 percent raise (about 2.5 percent per year) over the four years that Trump is president, better than they did under Obama. Therefore Trump was not lying and the liberal media was lying again.

I urge readers here to watch the video. You can google “Trump tells troops 10 percent raise”

Then, while the government is shut down and Congress is away, Trump, by executive order, canceled a scheduled pay raise for all federal employees.

What about that? I asked the same person.

“Most federal employees are part of the swamp, so I don’t feel sorry for them.” “Give Trump the 5 billion dollars and all will be well,” he said.

We should give in to an extortionist? I mused to myself…

I am totally appalled by this attitude, as I think every American should be.

So, I have a few thoughts that I wish to share with my fellow citizens.

First, let’s start calling a lie a lie. I was raised in America, I was told that lying is not right, a sin, shameful — whatever you want to call it, but it is not OK.

It is one of the moral foundations that our society, our nation, and our civilization are built upon. Our politicians and the media lie to us every day. It is not tolerable. No matter which side you are on, a lie is a lie is a lie and needs to be challenged. Call your government representative and challenge them when they lie, even if they are not from your district or state. If someone defends a lie, challenge them. When you read something that is questionable, verify it before you share it… (snopes.com is a good site).

Educate yourself about the facts — we literally have the world’s information at our fingertips. Use it.

And most important of all — vote.

Don Keller

Vineyard Haven