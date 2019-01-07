Federal shutdown hasn’t landed at airport

The partial shutdown of the federal government, which is reportedly having an impact on TSA screeners at airports across the country, is not yet having that same effect at Martha’s Vineyard Airport, Ann Richart, airport manager, told The Times.

President Donald Trump and U.S. Congress are at odds over Trump’s demands for $5 billion for a border wall.

“Nationwide the TSA screeners received their last paychecks a few days ago,” Richart wrote in a text message. “From this point forward TSA will be coming to work not knowing when the next paycheck will be. So far we haven’t experienced any problems with TSA at MVY but every day will be a concern.”

Richart said the airport’s air traffic control tower is operated by controllers who work for Midwest Air Traffic under contract with the Federal Aviation Administration. “We’ve been assured that this contract is safe and we should not expect any disruption of [air traffic control] services,” she wrote.

The airport is also in planning a runway reconstruction project that is funded through an FAA grant. “However, it is not clear if the FAA staff who manage the grant program or our airport safety programs will be impacted,” she wrote. “The longer that this government shutdown continues the more impacts we’ll begin to see.”

Richart predicted that those impacts will be felt in “a much slower response and turnaround time from all of our FAA and TSA partners.”

As The Times reported last week, the Coast Guard is also impacted by the shutdown. While Coasties were paid for the last two weeks of 2018, their pay is in question as the shutdown continues.

While the arrival of their paychecks may be uncertain, restaurateur J.B. Blau wants the Island’s federal government employees to not have to worry about getting a full meal.

Blau told The Times he is opening charge accounts for government people and their families affected by the shutdown to eat at any of his restaurants: Sharky’s, Martha’s Vineyard Chowder Company, Loft Pizza, and Copper Wok.

“I don’t think it’s fair they’re caught in the middle of politics as usual,” Blau said. “If this can let a family still go out and feel normal for a couple hours, I’m happy to do it.”

Blau said the process would be completely confidential and that government employees can contact him by email at jbonmv@gmail.com to work out the details. He also hopes other businesses join in and lend a hand to members of their community.

“I think that would be a great movement for the Island,” he said.