A key step to reducing Post Office lines?

With the recent installation of lockers, two Vineyard Post Offices have evolved to deal with high package volume. Vineyard Haven and Edgartown Post Offices both placed key-access parcel lockers in their lobbies over the weekend. The parcel lockers come at the close of a year where Island Post Offices took heavy criticism for poor performance, especially in the realm of packages. The lockers were brought in as a “customer convenience,” according to U.S. Postal Service spokesman Stephen Doherty. He said they should make the experience of collecting packages smoother. At least one locker appeared already in operation Monday morning in Edgartown. The locker had a key in it with a tag attached to the key that seemed to indicate a parcel was claimed.

Edgartown selectman Arthur Smadbeck told The Times he thought bringing in lockers to the Edgartown Post Office was a “fabulous idea” but not a new one. He said in his neighborhood (Bold Meadow) there’s a mail shed that has similar lockers. When a parcel is placed in one for a postal customer, the letter carrier leaves the key for the locker in the customer’s mailbox, he said. Smadback added that anything that helps get folks out of the line to the postal window is a good thing. Relishing his pun, he applauded the Postal Service for “thinking outside the box”.