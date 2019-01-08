December ‘Do You Know’ contest winner and answers

By
Jamie Kageleiry (Stringfellow)
-
0
Dec. 12: The Mayhew family. Bettina Preston won the December contest by correctly identifying this family.

Bettina (Tina) Preston won the December “Do You Know” contest in The Minute with her correct answer of “Jon and Shirley Mayhew and their children” on Dec. 12.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR