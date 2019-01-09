Aquinnah: Right whales

I know things may seem bleak right now; it’s the beginning of January in Aquinnah, and that means we won’t see spring until June. But there are surprisingly many events to pass the time in the upcoming weeks. Many are up-Island, and some you have to be willing to travel to, like the return of Shakespeare for the Masses at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. The troupe will perform “Richard III” on Saturday, Jan. 19, and Sunday, Jan. 20. Pathways is having a dance party this Friday (details below) and even better, both events are free. We’ll be complaining about February before you know it.

At the Aquinnah Library this week, Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm, and Saturday at 10:30 am. Kids’ Craft is on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm; this week you can make a needlecraft snowflake. The Afterschool Group meets on Tuesday at 4 pm, and the next meeting of the book group will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 3 pm to discuss Lisa See’s “Snow Flower and the Secret Fan.”

Pathways Arts is hosting the first “We Dance!” of the New Year on Friday, Jan. 11. There will be live performances by Tessa Permar, What’s Written Within Men’s Group, and live music by Bruce MacNelly, followed by dancing for all with DJ Dern. Doors open at 6:30, with the performance beginning at 7 pm. Dancing for all starts at 8 pm. Every Saturday at 3 pm, Pathways offers Qi Gong for health and well-being, guided by Allison Cameron Parry. This class is open to all ages, and there is a $15 suggested donation. Tuesday night is writer’s night at Pathways; come to read your work or get inspired by other people reading theirs. Sign up begins at 6:30, readings at 7 pm. Next Friday, Jan. 18, they will host “A Night of Music” featuring Seth Cooperrider, David Hannon, Rico Holley, Barbara Dacey, Ellen Biskis, and Nate D’Angelo at 7 pm.

Just a reminder that church suppers have started Island-wide. You can get a hot meal and some great company every day of the week. Up-Island, your options are the Chilmark Community Church on Tuesday at 5:30 pm and the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury on Wednesday at 5:30 pm.

Ken Wentworth and Liz Witham are working on their follow-up to the successful “Keepers of the Light.” It is a new feature-length documentary about the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. The plight of the North Atlantic right whale is one of the most important and urgent endangered species stories in North America today. In their documentary they follow the migration of the whales, and the researchers, rescuers, and conservationists who monitor and protect them, from their calving areas off Florida and Georgia to the Gulf of Saint Lawrence in Canada, illuminating discoveries and uncovering the challenges that face the species along the way. Ken and Liz are fundraising right now to continue their shooting. You can donate through the Center for Independent Documentary website at bit.ly/RightWhaleFilm, or you can make a check out to CID and mail it to Liz Witham, Film-Truth Productions, P.O. Box 426, Chilmark, MA 02535. Through their partnership with the Center for Independent Documentary, all donations to this project are 501(c)(3) tax-deductible.

This Saturday, Jan. 12, the Yard is hosting Amirah Sackett, a Muslim B-girl out of Chicago, a break artist of singular skill and history and originally the director of an all-female breaking ensemble, We’re Muslim, Don’t Panic! Performances will be at 2 and 7 pm at the M.V. Performing Arts Center at the high school.

Happy birthday to summer resident Megan Rajala, who celebrates on Jan. 14, and to Faith Vanderhoop, who celebrates the following day, Jan. 15.