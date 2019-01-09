And the Golden Globe goes to …

Seasonal Vineyard Haven resident and Hollywood film director Peter Farrelly took home a Golden Globe on Sunday for his film “Green Book” at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 6.

“Green Book” won best screenplay of a musical or comedy motion picture. Other nominees were “Crazy Rich Asians, “The Favourite,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” and “Vice.”

Farrelly was also nominated for best director, alongside fellow seasonal resident Spike Lee for “BlacKkKlansman,” Bradley Cooper for “A Star Is Born,” Adam McKay for “Vice,” and winner Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma.”

“Green Book” is set in the Deep South in the 1960s. It follows a tour taken by African-American classical and jazz pianist Don Shirley, played by Mahershala Ali, and his driver and bodyguard Tony Vallelonga, played by Viggo Mortensen. The film was written by Farrelly and actor and writer Brian Currie with Vallelonga’s son, Nick Vallelonga. The film is “inspired by a true friendship.”

Farrelly and his brother Bobby are known for their comedic Farrelly brothers productions, including “There’s Something about Mary,” “Shallow Hal,” and “Dumb and Dumber.” Their 2003 production, “Stuck on You” was set on Martha’s Vineyard, but not filmed here. Farrelly was raised in Rhode Island, and studied writing briefly at UMass Amherst before transferring to Columbia University. He now splits his time between California and Martha’s Vineyard.