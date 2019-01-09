Oak Bluffs: Getting organized

This new year, I was absolutely certain, was the year I was finally going to get organized and enjoy a simpler life. However, as usual, here it is 10 days into the new year, and I am still struggling to accomplish that resolution for at least one day. But as I pat the dog and watch the boys and their bursts of athletic energy, I wonder how I survived two years without a dog in my life, and would I trade the confusion of the boys’ activities for an organized life? The answer is absolutely not. But as I look out the kitchen window at the birdfeeder, I still see yellow blossoms on the forsythia branches, and realize that the plants are confused also. The birds seem to be the only things in my life that are truly organized. They routinely know where there is a food source, and plan ahead to eat before approaching storms. My life is good, even if disorganized.

There will be an important recruiting event sponsored by the Department of Children and Families, DCF, on Saturday, Jan. 12, from noon until 3 pm. Elexis Wildanger is hosting this meeting at her home at 3 Poplar Lane in Oak Bluffs. Current foster parents and social workers will share their experiences working with DCF, and you will hear about not only becoming a foster parent, but the possibility of adopting foster children. Massachusetts DCF serves children of all ages from infants to adolescents, in every community, who need a home. You can be single, married, partnered, divorced, or widowed. Snacks will be provided. Elexis would appreciate an RSVP, but walk-ins will be welcome. Currently most of the kids on Island who need foster care are moved off-Island, and this is heartbreaking. This may be an event that will change not only your life but that of a child.

Poetry Café at the Vineyard Playhouse takes place tonight, Jan. 10, at 7 pm, hosted by Arnie Reisman. The $10 admission includes a beverage and a slice of Pie Chicks Pie.

The second annual dinner and silent auction to benefit the Second Chance Animal Rescue of Martha’s Vineyard, will take place at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 5 pm. The dinner will also offer vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free choices. Wonderful items for the silent auction have been donated by Island business and local artists. Admission is $25 at the door, or advance tickets for $20 may be purchased by calling 508-560-6046.

The community meals lasagna luncheons are in full swing again at the Federated Church in Edgartown. They offer a free lasagna luncheon every Sunday from 12:30 to 2 pm. In the event of snow, if the roads are closed the luncheons will be canceled. Come enjoy a nice hot meal, greet old friends, and make some new ones. It will shorten the sometimes dreary winter. All are welcome.

Monday Nights at the Movies at the Vineyard Playhouse, in cooperation with Island Entertainment, offers some great movies starting at 7 pm at a cost of $5 cash at the door. The January schedule is as follows: Jan. 14, “When Harry Met Sally,” Jan. 21, “The Graduate,” and Jan. 28, “Three Secrets.”

Children’s and teen programs continue at our Oak Bluffs library. Saturday, Jan. 12, from 12 am to noon, kids ages 5 and up can decorate their own wish box and write wishes for the new year. Teenagers 12 to 15 can join photographer Dena Porter on Tuesday, Jan. 15th from 4 to 5:30 pm in an in-depth workshop on taking photos using movement. Bring your own camera phone or digital camera. Preregistration is required by calling 508-693-9433. January storytimes are Tuesdays at 11 am, bilingual storytime for ages 0-8. Wednesdays at 10:30 am is Alpha-bits storytime for ages 3 and up.

We send belated birthday smiles to Adam deBettencourt on Jan. 4, Kate Feiffer and Jules BenDavid on the 5th, Michael Araujo on the 6th, and Jerry Baric on the 9th. Smiles to Brenda Leonard on the 10th, Richard Combra Jr. and my grandson Sam Alley on the 11th, Jack deBettencourt on the 12th, Shamus Kelley on the 15th, Jessica Peters and Chris Pantalone on the 16th, and Katherine deBettencourt on the 17th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.