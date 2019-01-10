New director of underwriting at WMVY

Ken McGrail has been named the new director of underwriting at Martha’s Vineyard based

WMVY 88.7 FM, according to a press release from MVY radio.

The director of underwriting works with local and national businesses who support the radio station (called underwriters) to promote both WMVY and its partners.

For the last decade, McGrail worked for Spade Technology in Mansfield, Ma., an IT

support services firm. Prior to that, he had a 25 year career in radio, working for stations in New York, Maine, and on Cape Cod, according to the release.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the MVY team. The passion of the entire staff is exhilarating and the

on air product is by far the best on the entire Cape and Islands radio dial,” McGrail said in the release.

“I look forward to bringing my energy and expertise to helping them make their 36th year on air the best ever.”

WMVY station manager PJ Finn told The Times he is excited to have McGrail on the team. “He’s a long time listener, he knows the Cape and Islands area very well, and he is experienced in sales and marketing,” Finn said. “He really understands what MVY radio is about, and I have no doubt he will be an excellent addition.”