Squibnocket Project legal fee tally tops six figures

After years of meetings, planning, and litigation, the twofold project to restore Squibnocket Beach and to erect a bridge (or causeway, as its owners insist) to the Squibnocket Farm subdivision came to a close in December when John Keene Excavation finished the last piece of work remaining, installation of a skiff ramp along Squibnocket Pond. The Town of Chilmark recently disclosed the total legal cost of the Squibnocket Project. Between fiscal years 2016 to 2019. Reynolds, Rappaport, Kaplan, and Hackney invoiced $114,249.99 for legal services at town counsel, according to town accountant Ellen Biskis. Of that figure, only $539 hasn’t been paid because it was recently billed. The sum includes costs associated with law suits against the bridge as well as general legal charges for work on other aspects of the project.

“The project took a lot longer than I would have liked for many reason,” Chilmark selectmen chairman and former Squibnocket Committee chairman Jim Malkin said. “But I’m delighted the town has a beach that its residents can enjoy for many generations to come. The town wanted the beach, parking, and access for the subdivision. All Of that has been achieved and it looks terrific.”

“The case was never about driving up legal fees for the other parties,” Dan Larkosk, attorney for Doug Liman and David Stork, said. Stork and Liman, both Chilmark property owners, previously sued both Chilmark and Squibnocket Farm over the bridge. Toward the end of 2018, they opted to cease litigation.

“The goal in every case is to seek justice,” Larkosh said.