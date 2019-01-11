Aquinnah overlook receives $70,200 from state grant

As part of more than $6.4 million in state grants awarded by the Baker-Polito Administration to fund municipal park projects, the Aquinnah overlook was given $70,200 to make much needed improvements.

The project, according to a press release from the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA), will be focused on improving pathways, reducing impervious surfaces, and restoring natural grades.

The grant was administered through the EEA’s Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) grant program and funded through the capital budget.

A new boardwalk and viewing platform will also be added to the area overlooking the cliffs, along with a handrail along steep portions of the path.

“Our parks and open space on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket give visitors and residents alike the chance to see and experience some of the most breathtaking coastline in New England,” said State Sen. Julian Cyr (D-Truro) in the release. “Today’s grants are an important investment in the preservation of our region’s natural habitats to be used for recreation and enjoyment for years to come.”

Aquinnah town administrator Jeff Madison said the current walkway leading to the overlook area is free form blacktop that is cracked and crumbling in some places, and the chain fence separating the walkway from a forest of poison ivy is an “ugly eyesore.”

“We applied for the grant last summer,” Madison said. “I thought we had a pretty strong application, and I’m happy to hear the overlook will benefit from this.”

Madison said the grant will allow for tremendous improvements to the safety, functionality, and beauty of the area. “I am very excited to see how it looks, it will be a great thing for the town,” he said.