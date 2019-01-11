Elderly woman victim of alleged scam

An elderly Oak Bluffs woman was the victim of an alleged scam after a man, claiming to be an investor, solicited $25,000 from her.

On Wednesday, Oak Bluffs police were dispatched to a woman’s apartment at Woodside Village, an elderly housing complex, for a report of possible elder abuse.

The woman told officers she had recently been a patient at McLean Hospital in Belmont, according to the report. While receiving treatment there, she met a man named Mason Buddy, 81, who said he had ties to the Island, but needed a place to stay. The two struck up a conversation about the Island and the woman agreed to let Buddy stay at her apartment.

In the report, the woman claimed Buddy convinced her to write him several checks totaling $25,000 which he said he would invest in Tortola, British Virgin Islands to avoid taxes, but after Buddy cashed two of the checks at a bank off-Island she felt he had no intention of investing the money for her.

Buddy returned to the woman’s apartment Thursday after cashing the checks when a member of the cleaning staff notified police Buddy had returned.

After interviewing Buddy, police seized $9,000 in cash from a suitcase belonging to him before placing him under arrest, according to the report.

In addition to the money seized, police discovered Buddy deposited a check worth $7,000 into his account at Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank and attempted to deposit another check worth $6,000 before being denied because of a freeze placed on the woman’s account.

In the report, Buddy claimed the money was a loan and that he had “borrowed $25,000 in credit” from the woman, and that he had been “using it.” Buddy then told police the money enabled him to continue trading on the S&P 500.

Buddy was arraigned on a charge of larceny by single scheme over $1,200 Friday in Edgartown District Court and remains in police custody after failing to post bail. He will appear in district court on Jan. 24.

In the police report, Buddy’s prior record is redacted. But a search of public records found he served time in federal prison, though the charge is not specified. He was released in 2002.