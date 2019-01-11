Tisbury firefighters respond to Franklin St.

Tisbury firefighters were at the scene of a suspected fire Friday evening on Franklin Street in Vineyard Haven.

The call came in around 4:30 pm and Oak Bluffs firefighters provided mutual aid at the scene.

Smoke could be seen coming for the first floor of the building. Several people were evacuated and are sitting inside an Oak Bluffs fire department bus to keep warm.

There is no official word at this time from fire officials at the scene, as they continue to investigate.

The street is closed to through traffic at this hour.

This is a developing story.